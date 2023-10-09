Eye-witness chronicles: Inside the chaos of the Hamas-Israel conflict

New Delhi: According to the Israeli military, the death toll from the recent attacks has climbed to at least 700, with more than 2,145 individuals sustaining injuries. Additionally, the IDF reports that several hostages are being held in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released an update on the situation, stating that they have encountered 3,284 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, although Hamas claims the number exceeds 5,000. In response, Israel has conducted strikes on 653 Hamas targets.

Retaliatory Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 413 people in the Gaza Strip, leaving 2,300 wounded, as confirmed by the latest Palestinian officials' report.

In a detailed account of the ongoing conflict, the BBC describes rockets continuing to be fired into Israeli territory for the third day from Gaza, creating dazzling arcs of light in the night sky, accompanied by explosive booms as Iron Dome missiles intercept incoming rockets. Concurrently, Israeli forces are conducting air strikes against Gaza in retaliation.

BBC further reports that Israeli rescuers discovered more than 250 bodies at the site of an Israeli music festival attacked by Hamas militants on Saturday. This unprecedented assault occurred during the Jewish Sabbath and a holy festival day, catching many Israelis off guard as they planned to spend time with family and friends.

The United States has announced increased support for Israel, including the dispatch of munitions and reinforcement of forces in the region. Analysts and conflict observers express shock at the speed and coordination of the militant attack, suggesting that such a large-scale operation would have required extensive preparation and external support.

The US military is deploying naval vessels and combat aircraft to strengthen regional deterrence efforts amid the ongoing conflict in Israel, according to a statement from the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin states that a fleet centred around a US Navy aircraft carrier is heading to the eastern Mediterranean, accompanied by guided-missile cruisers and destroyers. US Air Force squadrons in the Middle East are also being reinforced, with additional resources, including munitions, en route to Israel, underscoring unwavering support for the Israel Defence Forces and the Israeli people.

BBC emphasizes the surprising nature of Saturday's attack, which unfolded as rockets were launched early in the morning. The sheer volume of rockets overwhelmed Israel's advanced Iron Dome missile defence system, suggesting meticulous planning and stockpiling by Hamas.

BBC while giving further verified information said in a departure from previous attacks, Hamas militants attempted to breach the barrier in multiple coordinated assaults. Images posted on a Telegram account linked to Hamas showed militants overrunning checkpoints and the aftermath of an attack at the Kerem Shalom crossing. Hamas militants emerged from Gaza at various locations, reportedly with orders to target individuals on sight.

As militants entered Israeli towns, scenes of armed fighters in the streets were observed. Civilians were advised by the military to seek shelter indoors. At a music festival near Re'im, militants opened fire on a gathering of young people, driving a van loaded with weapons as they scoured the area for targets.

The situation escalated with the abduction of hostages from the festival and other locations, with Israel reporting that 100 individuals, including soldiers and civilians, had been taken captive. Disturbing videos circulated online, showing the parading of injured Israelis through Gaza's streets and graphic atrocities too disturbing to publish.

Hamas also targeted two military sites, a base at Zikim and another at Re'im. Footage from Re'im displayed the aftermath, with burned-out cars lining the road. The extent of casualties in these attacks remains unclear.

The swiftness and severity of the surprise attack have left Israel stunned, and questions surrounding its occurrence will linger for years.

The failure of Israeli intelligence to detect Hamas's extensive stockpiling of rockets, arms, and ammunition, along with their meticulous planning for a coordinated attack on 27 points, is indeed perplexing.

Israel has long been renowned for its advanced technical and human intelligence capabilities. This surprising gap in their intelligence network highlights the unprecedented scale and secrecy of Hamas's preparations. It serves as a stark reminder that even the most advanced intelligence agencies can be blindsided by determined and well-organized adversaries, underlining the complexity of the ongoing conflict in the region.

The question remains: who supported Hamas, and who were the professionals supporting, guiding, and training the storming attack? These are critical inquiries that underscore the need for a comprehensive understanding of the broader dynamics at play in the conflict.