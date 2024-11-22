Facing backlash, Matt Gaetz withdraws from nomination of Attorney General

Washington, Nov 21 (PTI) Facing backlash from both the opposition and his Republican Senators, former Congressman Matt Gaetz on Thursday withdrew from the nomination of Attorney General of the United States under the second Trump administration beginning January 20, 2025.

Advertisment

The former Florida Congressman, Gaetz made the surprising announcement a day after he met Senators on the Hill.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition,” he said.

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1,” Gaetz wrote in a post on social media.

Advertisment

Gaetz said he remains fully committed to seeing that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history.

“I will forever be honoured that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America,” he said.

Trump accepted his decision.

Advertisment

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the administration, for which he has much respect,” Trump said.

“Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!” he said.

The decision by Gaet came following continued scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on the former congressman's ability to be confirmed as the nation's chief federal law enforcement officer. PTI LKJ PY PY PY