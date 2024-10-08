Facing criticism over disappearance during PTI's protest, KP CM claims he was treated like 'terrorist' by Islamabad police

Peshawar Oct 8 (PTI) Facing flak over his mysterious disappearance during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's recent protest in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday pledged loyalty to the party supremo Imran Khan and claimed that he was treated like "terrorist" by police in the national capital.

"May God destroy them and their families who are disloyal to PTI, the party's ideology and Imran Khan... Don’t buy their claims, they (the government) are afraid of your unity and passion,” he said while speaking in the provincial assembly here.

Gandapur, a mercurial leader and confidante of Khan, led a caravan of dozens of vehicles to the national capital Saturday afternoon. After arriving in Islamabad, he left his supporters and went to the KP House for refreshments, but disappeared from there.

After remaining incommunicado for more than 24 hours, he suddenly appeared Sunday evening at the provincial assembly building in Peshawar.

"I’m here for those who have reservations... But don’t become part of the conspiracy as the hypocrites are tricking you,” Gandapur said, referring to criticism by party leaders over his disappearance.

The mystery surrounding his absence had sparked widespread concern, prompting the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to pass an urgent resolution demanding his immediate release after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that he was not in the custody of any federal institution.

In his fiery speech, Gandapur said that the party's "peaceful" gatherings have been met with heavy-handed tactics. "Wherever we hold a rally, we are treated like animals. We are given protest venues as if we are livestock." Gandapur accused Punjab authorities of using force against the party workers during protest calls.

He underscored that Khan has always preached peace, but their constitutional right to protest has been denied.

"They’ve legitimised horse-trading and political manipulation, but we will continue to protest regardless of permissions,” he asserted, describing how containers were placed on roads, tear gas fired, and PTI supporters were beaten during their "peaceful" protest at D-Chowk, which is located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the Prime Minister's office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

"We pushed through the police and Rangers, with the army on both sides, yet there was no intention of clashing with our own forces," he added.

He said that the party decided to head to the KP House instead of continuing to D-Chowk to avoid further confrontation. However, upon arriving at the KP House, Gandapur claimed that the Islamabad Inspector General of Police, leading an assault with police and Rangers, treated them as if they were "terrorists".

"The IG stormed in, behaving as if we were criminals," he lamented. "They seized my mobile phone and subjected us to violence." Gandapur claimed that he was smuggled out of the KP House through a back door and spent four hours in hiding. "I had no phone or money and walked to the motorway, where a KP House vehicle eventually found me and helped me escape," he recounted.

He said that from there, he made his way through various districts, including Battagram and Swat, eventually arriving safely in Peshawar.

"If the Islamabad IG is not removed, our next protest will be aimed at removing him," he said.

Gandapur praised his party workers for their resilience in the face of adversity. "Our people stood firm. I salute them," he said. “But the fascism we face today is unparalleled in history.” The chief minister accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other ruling coalition leaders of disregarding the welfare of the country. "Nawaz Sharif was PM three times, and now he can’t even walk in public,” he said. "They are driving this country into darkness." Gandapur urged reform and repentance from those in power, warning that God would not forgive the injustices being carried out.

"This regime will face the consequences of their actions. We must fight for our future generations and the protection of Islam," he added. PTI AYZ ZH ZH