Faiz Hameed's removal as ISI chief resulted in collapse of talks with Afghan govt on security issues: Imran Khan

Islamabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday alleged that the removal of former spymaster Faiz Hameed from his post on the demand of former premier Nawaz Sharif resulted in the termination of planned talks with the Afghan government to tackle security issues.

Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was removed as ISI chief in October 2021, resulting in differences between the then-prime minister Khan and the army that resulted in his ouster from power in April 2022. The former spy chief, who had been close to Khan, was arrested this month to face court-martial proceedings.

In his latest interaction with journalists in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, Khan talked about links between the removal of Hameed as ISI chief and the deterioration of ties with the Afghan government and the consequent spike in cross-border terrorist attacks.

"In August (2021), America left Afghanistan and in September we talked to the Afghan government to eliminate the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)," he said.

The former prime minister said that the Afghan government was ready to fully cooperate with us. "Hameed also gave a briefing to the opposition,” he said.

He said that now the government has been saying that “terrorism is happening because of PTI”.

Khan said that the country was badly hit by terrorism and “I condemn all types of terrorism”.

He said that the current situation in Balochistan, attacks by dacoits in Punjab riverine areas and street crime is bringing a bad name to the establishment.

"In our era, secret agencies were busy stopping terrorism," Khan said, adding that the same secret agencies were behind his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party due to which differences and hatred were increasing.

He also targeted Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, saying after the top judge's retirement, the government would collapse. "As soon as Qazi Faiz Isa leaves, four constituencies will open, then the government will fall by itself." He accused Isa and the government were conspiring to steal the mandate of his party.

Khan also warned that if their [establishment’s] 'Plan B' is implemented, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will become a 'missing person' the moment he steps down from office. He, however, did not explain his statement.

Khan also denied claims that he had instructed any hidden PTI member to come out into the open. “I categorically deny this news," he said.

He expressed frustration over his unfulfilled plans to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs), blaming former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the Pakistan Peoples Party for blocking the initiative.

He also lamented the country's economic situation. "No investment is coming in. The economy is sinking, and the government keeps borrowing. With no income, how will we repay these loans?" he said. PTI SH ZH ZH