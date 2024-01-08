Family of Sikh couple killed in Canada holds vigil in Brampton

Ottawa, Jan 8 (PTI) The family of a Sikh couple killed in a shooting in Canada’s Ontario province last November held a candlelight vigil during the weekend, seeking justice as no arrests have been made in the case yet, according to a local media report.

The family of Jagtar Singh, 57, and Harbhajan Kaur, 55, held the vigil in Brampton on Saturday, the CP24 news channel reported.

Jagtar, his wife Harbhajan Kaur, and their daughter were shot at their home on Mayfield Road near Airport Road, along the Caledon-Brampton border, on November 21.

Jagtar was pronounced dead at the scene, while his wife died at a hospital later. Their daughter, who was critically injured, remains hospitalised.

Gurdit Singh Sidhu, the couple's son, remembered them as "nice" and "good" people who were helpful to others, the report said on Saturday.

Gurdit said that he believes his parents, who were visiting him from India, "were just at the wrong place at the wrong time," the report said.

Claiming that officers from the Peels Regional police visited his parents days before the shooting, Gurdit said, "They must have known something was going to happen." Gurdit said he feels the shooting and the death of his parents could have been avoided.

At the vigil, attendees carried signs that read, "Innocent visitors brutally killed," "Stop illegal weapons," and "Complete failure of law & order." His cousin, Paramvir Bhatti, said they want concrete actions from all levels of government to ensure that communities are safe and violent incidents like this can be avoided.

"Once (the suspects) are caught, they should always be behind bars for their life without parole. That's what we want," he said.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), which is investigating the case, have not made any arrests in the shooting, according to the report. In their most recent update over two weeks ago, they continue looking for the "multiple individuals" involved.