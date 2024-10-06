Fast-track green cards for Indian physicians: AAPI chief Dr Kathula

New York: As the US gears to elect a new President in a month, the head of a leading organisation for Indian-origin physicians has called for the next administration to prioritise immigration and healthcare reforms and fast-track green cards for medical professionals from India.

President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Dr Satheesh Kathula told PTI in an exclusive interview that healthcare access for all people, immigration and visa issues, technology in medicine, diversity and anti-discrimination are some of the issues that should be given priority by the next White House administration.

Founded in 1982, AAPI is the largest ethnic medical organisation representing the interests of over 120,000 physicians of Indian origin in the US. Kathula highlighted that there are many physicians who are still on H-1B work visas even after staying in the US for over 15-20 years.

“We have to fast track their green cards to ensure they can live in the US and continue their work without worrying about their visa status," he said, noting that many of these physicians are serving in very underserved areas across the country.

There are thousands of physicians on the H-1B work visa who are serving in places where local doctors don't want to go.

“If they really leave, then the whole healthcare system collapses in some towns. So that's why we have to really fast-track green cards and prioritise this. Any government that takes over, this is very important,” he said.

He lamented that physicians are pooled with other H-1B visa holders, including those in fields such as technology.

"That's what makes it difficult. There should be some priority for people who are actually taking care of sick people,” Kathula said, highlighting that one in every seventh patient in the US is seen by a doctor of Indian origin.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries such as India and China.

Kathula said there are some communities in the US that are totally dependent on H-1B visa physicians.

He also pointed to the need to address physician shortage, “because we do not have enough physicians in some areas. The nurse practitioners and physician assistants are really helping, but I think we need more physicians.” He said that it is estimated that by 2030, “we will need about 125,000 physicians in this country." "That's why we need to increase the residency positions, work on medical education, opening more medical schools,” he added.

Kathula stressed that international medical graduates who come to the US should be given importance to enable them to work and serve communities in the country.

Issues of anti-discrimination and diversity should also be addressed by the next American president and his or her administration.

The US Presidential elections are just a month away with America set to vote on November 5 between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kathula added that the next White House administration should also give priority to technology in medicine, ensure proper funding for it, research and innovative care delivery models.

“All these things should be given priority by the next government. That's what AAPI is looking at, and AAPI members are looking at,” he said.

The next President should also work on healthcare reforms, affordable healthcare, improving public health infrastructure, economic growth, job creation, rebuilding infrastructure, ensuring affordable education, racial and social justice, and immigration reforms.

“Fair human immigration system should be given priority. Bring people who are skilled workers and it's important that we fast track their immigration,” he said.

Kathula, a board-certified haematologist and oncologist from Ohio, assumed charge as the 43rd President of AAPI in July this year.

Highlighting the role and contribution of the Indian diaspora in the US, he said it is "just mind-boggling” to see the growth of the Indian diaspora in this country in the last 30 years.”

People of Indian origin are making a mark in every field and have been very influential. They contribute to the economy in many ways, he said.

Describing AAPI as one of the most influential organisations, he said its physicians have contributed enormously to help causes not just in the US but significantly in India as well, especially during the Covid pandemic. It raised over five million dollars and sent thousands of concentrators, ventilators, and other important protective gear and medical equipment during the crisis years of the pandemic.

Kathula stressed that the relationship between India and the US has been very strategic. He said that both nations share concerns about China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, and the US will “continue to support India's role as a key player in ensuring the security and stability in that region.” On diaspora diplomacy, he said the Indian diaspora in America is influential and will continue to strengthen the relationship between Washington and Delhi.

“Overall, the trajectory of the India and US relationship under the next administration (in the US) is expected to remain positive, with a continued focus on defence, trade, climate change, technology and shared democratic values," he said.

"While some challenges may arise, particularly around trade disputes or human rights, the strategic importance of the relationship will ensure continued cooperation and growth," he added.