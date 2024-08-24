Fasting and puja can coexist in Bangladesh, says interim govt advisor

Dhaka, Aug 24 (PTI) The Religious Affairs Adviser of the interim government in Bangladesh has asserted that there is no problem in observing fasting and puja at the same time in the country as he called for building a harmonious state where all faiths coexist peacefully.

Bangladesh saw several incidents of violence against members of Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government earlier this month.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Hasina-led government. Several Hindu temples, homes and businesses of the minority community in Bangladesh were destroyed this month amidst the student-led unrest against quotas in government jobs.

Thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been trying to flee to neighbouring India to escape the violence.

Speaking to Muslim devotees before Friday's Jumma prayers at Hazrat Usman Jame Masjid in the Halishahar area of Chattogram district, Religious Affairs Adviser Dr A F M Khalid Hossain called for building a country of religious harmony where people of all faiths would live peacefully, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

"I want to give the nation a harmonious state. Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. There is no problem in observing fasting and puja at the same time in this country. Everyone will practice and publicise his or her own religion freely. It is a civic right of all," he said.

In the changed situation after the fall of the Awami League government, some miscreants attacked and vandalised the places of worship and houses of Hindus, Buddhists and Christians, Hossain said.

"Propaganda has also been spread in some foreign media to tarnish the image of the country," he said, adding that those who are trying to destroy communal harmony will be tackled by taking stern actions.

Hossain sought everyone's cooperation to maintain law and order and a harmonious environment in Bangladesh.