Federal Constabulary soldier killed, three others injured in drone attack in Pak’s KPK

Peshawar, Aug 8 (PTI) A Federal Constabulary soldier was killed and three other personnel injured in a drone attack in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday morning.

Police said that unidentified terrorists hit the Takhti Khel post of the Federal Constabulary in the Baka Khel area of Bannu district bordering North Waziristan, close to the Afghanistan border.

Sepoy Maina Khan Bacha was killed while Lance Naik Syed Ullah, Sepoy Noor Muhammad and Sepoy Nooruddin were injured.

Meanwhile, a joint operation by security forces and police against terrorists is underway in the Haved area of Bannu district.

Security forces and police have completely cordoned off the area, and house-to-house searches are in progress, a police official said.

To ensure the safety of the public, a curfew has been imposed in the area, the official informed.

On Thursday, at least three people were killed and 13 others, including three police personnel, injured in a bomb blast in Wana tehsil in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. PTI AYZ GSP GSP