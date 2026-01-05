Female student jumps from university building in Pak; second such case in weeks: Police

Lahore, Jan 5 (PTI) A 21-year-old female student attempted suicide on Monday by jumping from the second floor of a university in Pakistan, weeks after a student died by suicide in the same building, police said.

A spokesperson of the Punjab police said that Fatima, a pharmacy student, jumped from the University of Lahore building, resulting in critical injuries. "She was talking to someone on her cell phone before she jumped from the second floor of the pharmacy department building," he said, adding that she is in critical condition at the Lahore General Hospital.

Police are investigating the reasons behind her attempt at suicide, the spokesperson said, adding that they seized her phone and were trying to secure call data from the cellular form as it was locked. On December 19, Muhammad Awais, 22, another student of pharmacy, died after jumping from the fourth floor of the building.

According to the police, he faced humiliation after low attendance in one subject, for which he was not allowed to appear for an exam.

"His entire semester was wasted despite the payment of his fee," the spokesperson said, adding that out of "sheer frustration and depression, Awais took his own life." Following the latest incident, the University of Lahore has decided to suspend its on-campus classes.

“In order to secure the campus buildings and ensure the safety and well-being of students, all on-campus teaching activities of the University of Lahore shall remain suspended.

"All classes scheduled today are called off, and all academic activities will be shifted to online mode from Tuesday, January 6, 2025, until further orders," a university notification says. The university said it is also considering installing fences on every floor or deploying staff to ensure safety and prevent the occurrence of such incidents.