Fewer arrivals push US net migration negative in 2025

Houston, Jan 14 (PTI) The United States recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in at least half a century, driven mainly by a sharp decline in new arrivals following the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, according to a report.

The Brookings Institution in a report released on Tuesday estimates net migration ranged from a loss of about 295,000 people to near zero for the year.

While the administration stepped up removals, the report said the decline was largely due to fewer entries rather than deportations alone.

The slowdown reflects tighter visa approvals and longer processing times affecting students and skilled professionals from countries, including India, the largest source of international students and a major contributor to the US technology workforce.

The trend could weigh on hiring in sectors such as technology, healthcare and higher education, the report said.

“Though a high degree of policy uncertainty remains, continued negative net migration for 2026 is also likely,” the study added.

The report concluded that net migration was likely close to zero or negative over calendar year 2025 for the first time in at least half a century.

It estimated that net migration was between –295,000 and -10,000 for the year.

Brookings warned that sustained lower immigration could constrain labour supply and long-term economic growth in the US.