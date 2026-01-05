Final chargesheet in Hadi's murder case by Jan 7: Bangladesh interim govt

Dhaka, Jan 5 (PTI) The final chargesheet in the murder case of student leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi will be submitted on Wednesday, the Bangladesh interim government said on Monday, asserting that justice will be delivered within its tenure.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Bangladesh on February 12.

The interim government is treating Hadi's case with utmost importance, Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told reporters after a meeting of the Advisory Council on law and order at the Secretariat.

The final chargesheet in his murder case will be submitted on January 7, he was quoted as saying by newsportal bdnews24.com.

Underlining that the case has been placed under a speedy trial tribunal, Chowdhury asserted that justice will be delivered within the tenure of the interim government.

The case is being investigated by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch.

Senior Secretary of the Home Ministry, Nasimul Gani, also said the chargesheet is ready and is under review, news portal tbsnews.net reported.

It will be finalised and submitted by January 7, he said.

Hadi, spokesperson of Inquilab Moncho, was a prominent youth leader during the mass street protests that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in 2024.

He was also a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 12 elections.

Hadi, 32, was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka. He was airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment but died of his injuries on December 18.

After Hadi’s death, mobs in Dhaka staged mayhem, setting alight the main offices of mass circulation Prothom Alo and Daily Star newspaper, two progressive cultural groups Chhayanat and Udichi Shilpi Goshthi in Dhaka. A Hindu factory worker was lynched by a mob in central Mymensingh. PTI SCY SCY SCY