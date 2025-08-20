Final Queen Elizabeth II, new King Charles III coins enter UK circulation

London, Aug 20 (PTI) The UK’s Royal Mint on Wednesday announced the final set of coins featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II have entered circulation alongside a new set of coins depicting her son and heir, King Charles III.

The release includes 23.29 million of the final 1-pound coins dated 2021 and 2022 featuring the Queen, who died aged 96 on September 8, 2022.

A new set of 7.565 million 1-pound coins, including dated 2025, bearing the official portrait of Charles will circulate as the older ones are gradually phased out.

“This release represents a pivotal moment in British coinage history. As we release more of the King Charles III 1-pound coins into circulation alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, we're witnessing the physical representation of our monarchy's transition,” said Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at the Royal Mint.

“This dual release creates an exceptional opportunity for both seasoned numismatists and those new to coin collecting. Coin collecting offers a fascinating window into our nation's history and culture. Finding these new coins in your change could spark a rewarding hobby that connects you with the heritage, history and craftsmanship behind British currency,” she said.

This coinage transition reflects a very visual changeover from Britain's longest-reigning monarch to her son and successor. According to the Royal Mint, the last of the late Queen Elizabeth II pound coins dated 2022 are the rarest 1-pound coins in active circulation.

Since the introduction of King Charles’ portrait on UK coinage in 2023, the 50 pence and GBP 1 are the only denominations that have entered circulation bearing his effigy, with coin collectors said to be keen to find them and add to their collections.

The new King Charles III 1-pound coins feature an intricate bee design on the reverse, with the British Bees one of eight new designs introduced in 2023. Coins ranging from 1 pence to the 2 pounds feature animals such as the Hazel Dormouse, Puffin and the Atlantic Salmon, all species which are in active conservation programmes in the country.

Currently, there are approximately 24.7 billion coins in circulation across the UK, with King Charles III coins representing around 0.004 per cent of the total. This percentage will steadily increase as new coins enter circulation and older coins are gradually withdrawn.

All UK coins bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and in active circulation as historically it has been commonplace for coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs to co-circulate, ensuring a smooth transition and minimal environmental impact and cost.