Final-year MBBS student dies by suicide in Pakistan’s Lahore

Lahore, Feb 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old MBBS student of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) in Pakistan’s Lahore died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of her hostel building, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Fareeha Afrahim, a final-year student of MBBS of FJMU, died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel building on Tuesday night.

She was rushed to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she breathed her last.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said the university has formed a five-member fact finding panel of senior doctors and other experts.

Fareeha was a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and living in the varsity hostel.

According to a classmate, she was reportedly under stress due to exams. "On Tuesday morning Fareeha took her exam and in the evening she ended her life," she said.

The Fatima Jinnah Medical University has suspended educational activities and examinations following the incident.

This is the third such incident in recent months. Earlier, a female and male student of the University of Lahore attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the campus building on Raiwind Road Lahore. The male student died while the female student suffered life-altering injuries. PTI MZ GSP GSP