Finance minister discusses Nepal's reconstruction post student movement with development partners

Kathmandu, Sep 26 (PTI) Nepal's Finance Minister Rameshwor Prasad Khanal on Friday said that reconstruction works in wake of the recent student-led violent protests will be carried out amid a strong commitment to austerity.

Minister Khanal was meeting with the heads of Nepal's development partners at the Finance Ministry.

Khanal took oath as the country's finance minister in the interim government soon after Sushila Karki became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following violent protests by youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

“The physical structures damaged during the recent Gen Z protests will be rebuilt—even if it requires slicing down on government expenditure,” Khanal assured the gathering.

Acknowledging the key role played by development partners in Nepal's socio-economic progress, Khanal informed the gathering about the government’s immediate priorities.

“The interim government is committed to establishing a transparent, accountable, and corruption-free society, as well as upholding the rule of law as per the aspirations of youths,” Finance Ministry sources quoted Khanal as saying.

The private and public sectors incurred a huge loss during the agitation, according to minister Khanal. The government will focus all its efforts on rebuilding the damaged infrastructure, implementing economic reform programmes, reducing unnecessary expenditures, and maintaining financial discipline, he pointed out.

The meeting was attended by the United Nations resident coordinator, UNHCR representative, ambassadors various countries including from Japan, South Korea, the US, Switzerland, Finland and Australia apart from the representatives from India, Norway, the European Union and the World Food Programme.

The diplomats and development partners said they are aware of Nepal's present situation and appreciated the government's policies and programmes, the sources said, adding, they are ready to cooperate with the government to give continuity to the projects under implementation and to operate further programmes according to the needs of Nepal.

The meeting also discussed the changed political scenario and the economic roadmap and priorities set by the Interim government formed following the September 8-9 Gen Z movement.