Fire breaks out at main venue of UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, 21 people injured

Belem (Brazil), Nov 21 (PTI) At least 21 people were injured in a fire which broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.

The fire broke out at around 2 pm on Thursday at the 'Blue Zone', where all meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out of all exit gates for safety. The authorities closed the venue for a thorough safety inspection and reopened it after more than six hours at 8:40 pm, sans the country pavilions -- the area which caught fire.

"...according to updated data as of 6 pm this Thursday, 21 people have received medical care as a result of the fire that affected the Blue Zone of the event," the Brazilian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the total cases, 19 are related to smoke inhalation and two to anxiety episodes following the incident. There have been no reports of individuals sustaining burn injuries from the flames, it added.

"Patients were promptly assisted and 12 have already been discharged. The remaining individuals are receiving appropriate care in health facilities in Belem and in a designated referral unit for such cases," the statement said.

Municipal, state and federal health teams continue to monitor and follow up on the medical assistance and health status of those affected, it added.

It is learnt that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was present at the venue and promptly evacuated by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) protection detail.

India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav was also present with the Indian delegation inside the Blue Zone when the fire broke out, but he and other officials safely exited the venue, a spokesperson of the ministry told PTI.

In a mail to all participants, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said that following a comprehensive safety assessment, the venue has been thoroughly inspected and deemed fully safe.

"Brazilian authorities have restored all working conditions on the conference premises, secured the post-fire operating permit from the Fire Department and formally returned the area to the UNFCCC," it added.

The Blue Zone has now been reinstated to full operational status and has been reopened as of 8:40 pm. All accredited COP participants are now able to access the COP30 venue in the usual ways.

However, the pavilion area (Zone B) directly affected by the fire will remain inaccessible for the remainder of the conference, which is scheduled to conclude on Friday.

"There will be no plenary activity this evening. All plenary sessions tomorrow will be open to all parties and observers and will be fully live-streamed, and all usual measures to keep parties, observers and media informed of negotiations will continue," the mail stated.

Cancellation of the day's remaining businesses earlier created uncertainty over the timely completion of the summit, with crucial negotiations still needed to hammer out a final roadmap ahead of the summit's last day on Friday.

In a joint statement, the UN COP30 Presidency, which is organising the summit, and UNFCCC said: "We still have substantial work ahead, and we trust that delegates will return to the negotiations in a spirit of solidarity and determination to ensure a successful outcome for this COP." The two parties in their earlier statement said that the fire department and UN security officers responded swiftly, and the fire was controlled in approximately six minutes.

"People were evacuated safely. As a precaution, the Brazilian Government and the UNFCCC have jointly decided to temporarily close the Blue Zone while the fire department carries out a comprehensive safety assessment," it had said.

The fire did not affect the 'Green Zone', where various stalls and exhibitions have been organised, and remains open with activities continuing as scheduled, it added.

Meanwhile, UNDSS, in a 'Flash Report' to its members immediately after the incident, said that the fire quickly spread to decorative textiles covering the sides and roof of the structure.

"Security personnel immediately responded using fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived. The fire was fully controlled," it added.

During the incident, some panic ensued as people began leaving the area. UNDSS uniformed personnel provided guidance and initiated an orderly evacuation.

"The UN Secretary-General was present on site and was promptly evacuated by the UNDSS protection detail.

"A headcount was activated, and all UNSMS (United Nations Security Management System) organisations have confirmed their personnel are accounted for and well. There are no reports of injuries among UNSMS staff or participants. The affected area remains closed at this time," the report said.

Immediately after the fire, the UNFCCC secretariat issued an urgent advisory and asked all to evacuate the venue.

The host country Brazil took over the entire venue, which temporarily ceased to be a UN site until it was reopened.

"The Host Country Fire Chief has ordered the evacuation of the entire premises. The Fire Service will conduct full safety checks," UNFCCC had said in an update bulletin.

"The premises are now under the authority of the Host Country and are no longer considered a Blue Zone," it added.

Huge clouds of black smoke billowed from the temporary tent, erected to hold the annual global event for setting roadmaps for the protection of the earth by preventing climate change. The smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.

Minutes after the fire, the area was lashed with a spell of heavy rains, creating a difficult situation for thousands of attendees who had come out to the open from the venue.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC. The COP30 summit is taking place in the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.