Fire breaks out at main venue of UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, all businesses cancelled till 8 pm

Belem (Brazil), Nov 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem on Thursday, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.

There were no immediate reports of injury or casualties, but dozens of ambulances rushed to the spot, even as fire tenders continued to arrive.

It is learnt that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was present at the venue and promptly evacuated by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) protection detail.

The incident has forced the authorities to abandon till at least 8 pm the day's remaining businesses, which were very crucial to hammer out a final roadmap ahead of the summit's last day on Friday.

The fire broke out at around 2 pm at the 'Blue Zone', where all meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out of all exit gates for safety.

Immediately after the fire, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat issued an urgent advisory and asked all to evacuate the venue.

"There is a fire incident in Zone B. Please evacuate the venue immediately. Further updates will be communicated by the Secretariat," it added.

A UN security official said the fire has been doused, but nobody has been allowed to enter as checks are being carried out throughout the area.

There is no immediate report of any injury or casualty, and everything is being assessed now, he added.

The host country Brazil, has taken over the entire venue, which is no longer a UN site.

"The Host Country Fire Chief has ordered the evacuation of the entire premises. The Fire Service will conduct full safety checks and is expected to provide an update at 4 pm," UNFCCC said in an update bulletin.

"The premises are now under the authority of the Host Country and are no longer considered a Blue Zone," it added.

In its third bulletin on the fire incident, UNFCC appreciated the delegates for the swift evacuation from the venue.

"The fire has been contained with limited damage. Delegates are advised that the venue will not reopen before 8 pm. Further communication will follow shortly," it added.

Huge clouds of black smoke billowed from the temporary tent, erected to hold the annual global event for setting roadmaps for protection of the earth by preventing climate change. The smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.

Minutes after the fire, the area was lashed with a spell of heavy rains, creating a difficult situation for thousands of attendees who had come out to the open from the venue.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC.

The COP30 summit is taking place at the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.