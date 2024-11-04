Fireworks, first-ever City Hall festivities mark festival of lights in Texas

Houston, Nov 4 (PTI) Texas marked the festival of lights 2024 with historic firsts, including fireworks permitted for the first time in Houston and Harris County and Houston’s City Hall hosting its inaugural Diwali celebration.

Organised by Consul General of India D.C. Manjunath, these groundbreaking festivities underscored Diwali’s themes of unity, joy, and cultural pride across the state.

The annual tradition of celebrating Diwali continued this year as well at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, where Governor Greg Abbott hosted an event honouring the message of hope and inclusivity.

Governor Abbott expressed gratitude for Consul General Manjunath’s leadership in strengthening ties between Texas and the Indo-American community and said: "Diwali is more than a festival; it’s a reminder of the light that unites us all.” On October 31 at noon, Houston marked its inaugural Diwali celebration at City Hall where the Mayor’s Office proudly hosted community members, city officials, and leaders from the Indo-American community in Legacy Hall.

Mayor John Whitmire warmly welcomed the gathering, highlighting the significance of the festival. “This is a momentous occasion for Houston and we are thrilled to celebrate Diwali,” he said. “Happy Diwali to all who are celebrating!” The event featured captivating traditional Indian dance performances that filled Legacy Hall with energy, colour, and cultural richness with notable attendees including Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, Congressman Al Green, and other influential figures who showed their support and solidarity with the Indo-American community marking their attendance.

“Thank you to Mayor Whitmire and the city of Houston for embracing Diwali and celebrating the values of culture, unity in diversity, and shared community,” remarked Indian Consul General Manjunath Chenneerappa.

His words resonated with the audience, emphasising the importance of inclusivity and mutual respect.

Jagdip Ahluwalia, founder and executive director of the Indo-American Chamber of Greater Houston (IACCGH), said: “We thank Mayor John Whitmire for opening up Houston City Hall's Legacy Room this afternoon and inviting Indian Consul General Manjunath to join him to co-host a reception celebrating DIWALI. We eagerly anticipate City Hall's illumination in India’s national colours tonight." As part of the festivities, City Hall later in the evening illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour, symbolising hope, renewal, and the rich heritage of the Indian community. This illumination served as a powerful reminder of the unity the festival represents.

The celebration aims to engage residents and visitors alike, inviting them to experience the beauty of Diwali and the spirit of togetherness that defines Houston. Later that evening, Houston’s skyline lit up with the city’s inaugural Diwali fireworks, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

The illuminated City Hall enhanced the festive atmosphere, making the event a true celebration of Indo-American heritage.

Mayor Whitmire remarked: “I was proud to join Houston's Indian community in hosting this first Diwali reception at City Hall, marking the start of a new tradition.” In San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined Consul General Manjunath, city council members, and other elected officials for ‘San Antonio Diwali 2024’, an event organised by the city of San Antonio and Anuja SA, the San Antonio-Chennai Sister City Alliance.

Community members gathered to enjoy vibrant festivities, diverse Indian cuisine, and mesmerising cultural performances, underscoring San Antonio’s commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and embracing Diwali’s themes of light and unity. Senator Ted Cruz shared Diwali greetings and said: “Heidi and I want to wish a happy #Diwali to all those in Texas and around the world who are celebrating the festival of lights. This is a time for coming together and remembering that light always triumphs over darkness.” Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher echoed this sentiment, emphasising Diwali as a reminder of light overcoming darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. PTI SHK PY PY PY