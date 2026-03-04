First bust of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled at NW American university

New York, Mar 4 (PTI) A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at an American university “reflecting the growing engagement” between India and the northwestern US state of Montana, officials said.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte along with Consul General of India at Seattle Prakash Gupta “unveiled the first bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Montana at the prestigious Mike Mansfield Centre at University of Montana in Missoula,” on Tuesday, the Consulate General of India at Seattle said.

“Presented as a gift from the Government of India, the bust stands as a tribute to Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals of peace and non-violence, and reflects the growing engagement between India and the State of Montana,” the Indian mission said in a post on X.

“Gandhi’s life reminds us that leadership starts with character. The inscription on the bust features a quote attributed to Gandhi that good ideas mean nothing without action. That message resonates here in Montana,” Governor Gianforte said in his remarks.

The ceremony was also attended by the First Lady of Montana Susan Gianforte, along with leading Montana state officials, faculty and students of the University of Montana, and members of the Montana World Affairs Council.

Senator Steve Daines, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in a video message shared by the Indian mission, said: “As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I have deep respect for the US-India relationship.” “The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Centre does tremendous work in investing in the future of US diplomacy. And the work of the Consul General of India also serves Montana by fostering diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.

“And together these two entities do great work to enhance cooperation between India and Montana. It is wonderful to see the unveiling of the Gandhi bust to symbolise these efforts,” Daines said as he also recalled his recent visit to India, where he met with India’s Commerce minister and other government and business leaders.

The Indian mission thanked him for the congratulatory message and “deeply appreciated” his strong support for “the growing India-Montana partnership.” PTI NPK NPK NPK