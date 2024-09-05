First-ever Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre, Invest India office to be set up in Singapore

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India's first-ever Thiruvalluvar centre in the world will be set up in Singapore to enhance cultural ties between the two countries and an Invest India office will also be established in the city-state to boost trade and investment.

Modi, who is here on a two-day visit, Thursday held a productive meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during which they elevated the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In a special gesture, Premier Wong hosted a private dinner for the Prime Minister on Wednesday, Secretary (East), the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaideep Mazumdar, said at a media briefing here.

"Today, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House followed by official talks. And, they (the two leaders) discussed cooperation in a wide range of subjects, including trade and investment, defence and security, fintech and digital economy, green corridors and sustainability, food security, advanced manufacturing including semiconductors, connectivity, health and resilient supply chains," Mazumdar said.

Four MoUs on cooperation in semiconductors, digital technologies, skill development and education and healthcare were exchanged between the two sides.

"It is fair to say that with this India and Singapore relations have been made future-ready. And, accordingly, both PMs decided to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership," Mazumdar said.

Modi is visiting Singapore after a "very successful" visit to Brunei. This is his fifth visit as prime minister, all prior visits were made in his first term as prime minister.

In his opening remarks, Modi said Singapore is not only a partner nation but it is an inspiration for every developing country.

"The next stage in our bilateral relation has been set by the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable that met recently and identified six pillars of our futuristic cooperation, and the four MoUs address four of those pillars," Mazumdar added.

At the press interaction, the Secretary (East) said that to boost trade and investment, Prime Minister Modi also announced the setting up of an Invest India office in Singapore, which will be a handholding office for investors in Singapore in various areas identified in the six pillars.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues including India's Act East policy and the centrality of ASEAN in this policy, he said.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that the first-ever Thiruvalluvur Cultural Centre in the world will be set up in Singapore, the official said.

Thiruvalluvar was a noted Tamil poet and philosopher.

In response to a question on the timeline of this cultural centre, he said, "I don't have a timeline, but I can tell you the government is very keen to do it at the earliest." Modi earlier said, "I am delighted to inform you that India’s first Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre will soon be inaugurated in Singapore. The great saint Thiruvalluvar provided guiding thoughts to the world in the most ancient language Tamil. His work, the Thirukkural, was composed nearly 2,000 years ago, yet its ideas remain relevant even today." Quoting Thiruvalluvar's words: "Nayanodu Nanri Purind Payanudaiyar Panbu Paratattum Ulagu (The world admires those who are known for their sense of justice and service to others), the prime minister said he is confident that millions of Indians living in Singapore are also inspired by these ideas and are contributing to strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Modi invited Wong to visit India, which he accepted.

Prime Minister Modi accompanied by Wong on Thursday also visited a leading Singaporean company in the semiconductor and electronics sector and discussed ways for collaboration in this critical industry.

At the facility, a group of interns from both countries had undergone skill training as part of bilateral programmes. The Indian interns were from the World Skill Centre in Odisha, and Singaporean students received skilling in India under the India Ready programme, Mazumdar said.

"In terms of people-to-people contacts, in discussion over the two days, the two sides have discussed increasing flight connectivity between the two countries," he said.

The Prime Minister also invited CEOs here to the SEMICIONB India exhibition and conference which is being held in India from September 11-13.

"Across this entire spectrum of semi-conductor ecosystem, we find great convergences with Singapore. And, you will see rapid growth in our joint efforts in this direction," the Secretary added.

India and Singapore have multi-dimensional relationship, multi-dimensional partnership, very strong relationship in the defence sector and the two sides conduct joint exercises, the MEA said.

"We would like to cooperate further in maritime domain awareness," he said.

The discussion between the leadership in Singapore and the Indian Prime Minister "focussed on how India and ASEAN, with Singapore as one of our most important partners in ASEAN, can play (a role) in making this an Asian century".

When asked whether China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea was discussed during the bilateral talks, he said, "Peace, stability and open commerce are important things for both India and Singapore, so these subjects do come in discussion in between our leaders." Asked if Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati capital issue was discussed, he said, "I don't believe it was discussed, didn't come up."