First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden's results negative so far

New Delhi: First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

US President Joe Biden will travel to India on September 7 to attend the G20 Summit. He will also hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the two-day Summit, the White House has announced.

On Saturday and Sunday, President Biden will participate in the G20 Summit where he and other G20 partners will discuss a range of issues, the economic and social impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks.

Jill Biden will remain at the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said. The first lady had planned to start the new school year Tuesday at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English and writing.

Due to her condition, she was working with school officials to arrange substitute teachers for her classes, Alexander said.

The first lady had travelled with her husband to Florida on Saturday to inspect the damage from Hurricane Idalia. President Biden then spent part of the Labor Day weekend at the Delaware beach house before travelling Monday to a union event in Philadelphia and then back to the White House.

The Bidens both contracted COVID previously, last summer. (AP)