First order of business would be bringing down cost of living, fixing broken immigration system: Harris

Washington, Nov 5 (PTI) US Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday said that if elected as President, her first order of business would be to bring down the cost of living, fix the broken immigration system, invest in industry and win the competition with China.

Democratic leader Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump are locked in a fierce race to occupy the White House.

"Bringing down the cost of living for folks. I have a package of plans that address that,” Harris told The Big K Morning Show with Larry Richert on NewsRadio KDKA in Pittsburgh Tuesday.

“Everything from what we need to do to create, for example of first-time national ban on corporate price gouging on groceries, what we can do around tax credits for young families, tax credits and support for small businesses, including what we can do around a USD25,000 down payment assistance for first time home buyers,” Harris said.

She was responding to a question on her top priorities if elected as the next President of the United States.

“I have a whole package of issues that are all directed at bringing down the cost of living. We're gonna also need to deal with fixing what's going on with our broken immigration system. It's been broken for a long time under both the Democratic and Republican administrations,” she said.

“So I'm gonna be submitting that and then also doing the work of investing in American industry, American workers, and making sure that we are competitive globally in the 21st century. And that frankly, we win the competition with China for the 21st century. So those are my priorities,” Harris said.

Responding to a question on immigration, she reiterated that this is a broken immigration system. “I think that there's no question in anyone's mind, we have to be honest and direct about it. We have a broken immigration system. It's been broken for a long time through frankly, Democratic and Republican administrations, and we can fix it,” she said.

“The Congress, through the US Senate, some of the most conservative members, came up with a bill, which I supported. We were a part of crafting that bill to put more resources into putting more agents at the border, putting more resources into stemming the flow of fentanyl, which is killing people around our country, and more resources into combating human trafficking, something I have, actually done when I was a prosecutor...,” she noted.

Harris said it pains her that for the last decade, there's been this suggestion that Americans should be divided, pointing their fingers at each other when the fact is, it's a lived experience, that they all have so much more in common than what separates them.

“We rise and fall together. When we love our country and show our expression of our love of our country, it has to include understanding the connection we all have and working toward our common goals. Regardless of who you voted for. I'll tell you, I believe in the promise of America. I see it every day,” she said.

“I see it in women who are fighting for reproductive freedom and the men who are supporting them. I see it in Republicans who have never voted for a Democrat before, who are putting the constitution of the United States ahead of the party. I'm telling you, just I see it around our country. I'm travelling, people are yearning for an approach that is about bringing us together,” Harris said.

"They're frankly exhausted with this era that has been about dividing us. Listen, we're a democracy. We're always gonna have disagreements. We like good debates, healthy debates, we're Americans. But, leadership should be about trying to find common ground and common sense solutions that bring people together through consensus and compromise. Not constantly berating and putting people down," she said.