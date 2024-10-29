Five dam workers killed in suspected separatist attack in Pakistan

Karachi: Five workers were killed by suspected separatists after an attack on a dam in the Panjgur district of the restive Balochistan province on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan government said the militants had attacked the security officials and workers stationed at the dam.

“Five people were killed and two others injured,” Shahid Rind said but didn’t confirm if any security officials had been killed in the attack.

Rind said the attack took place in the Prum area of the district early in the morning.

Some television channels reported that five levies soldiers were killed in the attack.

On September 28 armed men killed seven workers in the area of Khuda Abadan in Panjgur district as they were sleeping in their quarters.

The seven were labourers from other provinces working in Panjgur.