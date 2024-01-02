Five dead in collision between Japanese Coastguard plane and passenger aircraft

New Delhi: In the incident at a Tokyo airport, five individuals lost their lives when a Japanese coast guard plane collided with a passenger aircraft.

The coastguard plane, en route to deliver aid to earthquake-affected areas, met with the tragic accident. Simultaneously, a Japan Airlines plane, Flight 516, burst into flames shortly after landing at Haneda Airport, prompting a catastrophic fire.

Japan Airlines confirmed the safe evacuation of all 379 passengers and crew members from the burning aircraft, averting any casualties.

The aircraft, originating from New Chitose Airport in Sapporo, reportedly collided with the coastguard plane, setting off a rapid and intense fire that engulfed the scene.

Live broadcasts from NHK, a Japanese broadcaster, depicted distressing scenes of passengers scrambling to safety using inflatable slides, navigating the tarmac away from the engulfed aircraft.

Despite the chaos, firefighters and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, bravely confronting the blaze that had nearly consumed the entire plane.

Japan Airlines, in a statement to NHK, acknowledged the severity of the situation and revealed ongoing efforts to evaluate the extensive damage caused by the fire.

As the aviation community grapples with this tragic event, the global focus remains on understanding the circumstances surrounding the collision and the ensuing fire. The investigation's findings are eagerly awaited, emphasising the critical importance of air safety measures in preventing such heartbreaking incidents.

The plane accident and tragedy happened when Japan was grappling with the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that struck just the day before, causing extensive damage and loss of life. The earthquake, with its epicentre near the Noto Peninsula, collapsed homes and triggered tsunami warnings.

As of the latest reports, the death toll has risen to 48, with fears that this number could increase as search and rescue operations continue. The earthquake's impact was particularly devastating in the town of Wajima, where over a dozen fatalities have been reported.

Emergency responders face significant challenges due to the extensive road damage, with huge cracks and ruptures rendering many routes to the affected areas inaccessible.

These two separate incidents have put Japan's emergency response capabilities to a rigorous test, highlighting both the resilience and challenges faced by the nation in times of crisis and that too in the first two days of the year 2024.