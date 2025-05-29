Five dead, over 25 injured in bus accident in SW Pakistan

Karachi, May 29 (PTI) At least five people died and 27 injured on Thursday when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in the Bolan area of the Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan.

The accident took place near Haji town on the Bolan-Quetta highway in the early hours of the day.

The passenger bus going, from Sadiqabad to Quetta, fell into the ravine when the driver lost control due to over-speeding at a sharp bend in the mountain terrain, a paramilitary official said.

The paramilitary official said that a rescue operation was still going on to move the injured passengers, including women to the district hospital in Bolan.

He confirmed that four passengers had been killed on the spot while one expired on the way to the hospital.

“Rescue teams have moved 27 injured to the hospital,” he added.

Balochistan province had one of the highest fatal accident rates in the country with around 20,000 accidents reported in different parts of the province in 2024, according to the data from the Medical Emergency Response Centre (MERC).

These accidents resulted in nearly 450 fatalities on the highways in that province.

On March 28, at least six people lost their lives while 20 sustained serious injuries after two passenger buses crashed into each other in Balochistan’s Kalat area. PTI CORR NPK NPK