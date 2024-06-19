Five family members killed in accident in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore, Jun 19 (PTI) At least five members of a family, including four minor children, were killed in a road accident in the Punjab province of Pakistan, police said.

According to Rescue 1122, Shahzad Ahmad was riding a bike with his two sons and as many daughters, aged between six and 12, and a niece in Sheikhupura district, some 50 kilometres from Lahore, on Tuesday when a speeding van coming from the opposite direction rammed his vehicle.

Shahzad and his four children died on the spot while his niece suffered serious injuries as his bike flew in the air before hitting the ground, officials said.

His niece was shifted to a hospital where her condition was critical, the official said.

Police have registered a case against the van driver who fled from the scene, the official added.