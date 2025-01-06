Five Indian-origin men charged with murder of Indian man in US

Las Vegas, Jan 6 (PTI) Five Indian-origin men have been charged with murder in the US in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man from India.

Sandeep Kumar, 34, of South Ozone Park, New York, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of Kuldeep Kumar in Manchester Township around October 22, 2024, according to a statement on Saturday by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Investigation into Kuldeep's death revealed that Sandeep acted in concert with other defendants in carrying out Kuldeep Kumar’s murder.

Other defendants in the case are Sourav Kumar, 23, Gaurav Singh 27, Nirmal Singh 30, and Gurdeep Singh 22, all from Greenwood, Indiana.

On December 14, 2024, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit was contacted for a report of a deceased individual located in the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Manchester Township.

Law enforcement authorities and detectives discovered a deceased individual in a state of advanced decomposition, the statement said.

According to a post-mortem examination performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of the individual’s death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide.

The individual was identified as Kuldeep Kumar of India.

Initial investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and New Jersey State Police Major Crime Unit revealed that Kumar had been reported missing by family members on October 26, 2024.

Following an investigation that involved several law enforcement agencies, it was determined that Sourav, Gaurav, Nirmal and Gurdeep acted together and in support of one another in carrying out the murder of Kuldeep Kumar.

Sourav and Gaurav were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder on December 19. Nirmal and Gurdeep were charged with the same crimes on December 20.

They were transported to Johnson County Jail in Franklin, Indiana, where they will remain lodged pending their extradition to New Jersey.

Sandeep was taken into custody on January 3 and processed at the New Jersey State Police Barracks in Holmdel. Kumar was later transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing. PTI YAS NSA NSA