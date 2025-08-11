Five injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan’s Punjab province

Lahore, Aug 11 (PTI) At least five passengers were injured when the engine and two coaches of the Musa Pak Express derailed at Raiwind in Pakistan’s Punjab province early on Monday, officials said.

The Multan-bound train from Lahore entered a sand hump after the driver failed to apply the brakes on time, a Pakistan Railways spokesperson said.

The impact caused the engine and two coaches to leave the track, he added.

Rescue teams arrived soon after and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Earlier this month, at least 30 passengers were injured when 10 coaches of the Islamabad Express derailed shortly after departing Lahore for Islamabad. PTI MZ SKS SKS RD RD