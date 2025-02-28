Five injured in mortar shell explosion in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 28 (PTI) Five persons of a family, including four minors, were injured when a mortar shell hit their house in northwest Pakistan on Friday, local police said.

The shell exploded after hitting the house in Bannu district, bordering North Waziristan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The rescue authorities immediately shifted the injured – identified as Shah Jameer, 65, and four children, all six and below -- to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital.

The condition of all the injured are reported to be out of danger, according to hospital authorities.