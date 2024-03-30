Five killed, 1 missing as taxi falls into river in Nepal’s Chitwan district

Kathmandu, Mar 30 (PTI) At least five people, including two women and a minor boy, were killed when a taxi carrying six passengers fell into a gorge in Nepal’s Chitwan district on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am when the taxi, which was heading towards Gorkha district from Kathmandu, fell into a 100-metre gorge into the Trishuli River at Ichchhakamana rural municipality along Prithvi highway, according to police.

One of the passengers, an 18-year-old boy, is reportedly missing.

The deceased included two women, one of whom was 71 years old, and a nine-year-old boy. PTI SBP GSP GSP