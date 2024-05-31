Five killed, 50 injured in gas explosion due to hot weather in Pak: Official

Karachi, May 31 (PTI) At least five people-- four children and a woman-- were killed and 50 others injured in a gas explosion, reportedly caused by hot weather conditions, in Pakistan's Sindh province, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday when a gas cylinder malfunctioned and blew up due to hot weather conditions in a shop in Sindh's Hyderabad area.

"Four children and a woman have died after a gas cylinder explosion inside a shop left 50 other people injured in the Pakistani city of Hyderabad," said the police.

Police said that the victims passed away on Friday during treatment at a hospital where also the injured were shifted.

A senior police official said that the shop was located on the ground floor while there were apartments on the first and second floors.

"After the explosion, the fire quickly spread on the residential floors,” the official said.

He said the gas cylinder probably exploded because of the sweltering weather prevailing in Sindh these days with temperatures crossing 50 centigrade in some places. PTI CORR RUP RUP RUP