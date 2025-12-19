Five militants killed as attack on security camp foiled in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Dec 19 (PTI) Security forces killed five militants after their camp came under a suicide bombing attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said.

Four security personnel sustained injuries during the incident that took place at the camp at Boya Fort in Datta Khel tehsil of Miran Shah in the North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan.

One of the militants, a suicide bomber, rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the security camp and detonated it, enabling other four attackers to enter the premises and open fire, police said.

However, the security personnel responded swiftly and killed all five attackers. Four security personnel were injured in the exchange of fire, police said.

Soon after the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation.

A heavy contingent of police and other security personnel reached the site, and Rescue 1122 and medical teams were engaged in relief and rescue operations.

A special team of the bomb disposal squad was also dispatched to the venue to examine the scene.

The incident comes two months after four terrorists were killed after security forces foiled a suicide attack on a military camp in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali.

Pakistan, especially the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has been witnessing a spate of terrorist attacks. Earlier this year, Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent as compared to the previous year.