Five missing in massive factory explosion in China

Beijing (PTI): Five persons are missing and several injured in a massive blast at a steel plant in western Baotou city in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday.

The intensity of the explosion was so huge that it has caused “noticeable tremors” in its surrounding areas, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, the report said.

Videos posted on social media showed flames leaping into the air engulfing the entire factory.

Preliminary checks indicated that five people remain unaccounted for, with no fatalities reported so far, Xinhua reported.

Multiple injured people have been rescued but their numbers are yet to be determined, it said.

Fire fighting forces from the autonomous region and the city too have arrived at the scene.