Five of family killed in roof collapse in Pakistan

Peshawar, Sep 14 (PTI) Five people of a family, including three children, were killed as the roof of their house collapsed due to thunderstorm in northwest Pakistan late Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred in Turangzai village of Charsadda district which was hit by heavy thunderstorm. A couple and their three children died in the accident, they said.

Locals and rescue authorities retrieved the bodies from debris and took them to a hospital for postmortem.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the deaths and announced a cash compensation for the bereaved family. PTI AYZ RPA