Five Pakistan army personnel killed by terrorists in Balochistan

Peshawar: Five Pakistan Army personnel were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan province of southwestern Pakistan, the ISPR said.

The security forces conducted an operation in the Buleda area of Kech District when terrorists exploded an Improvised Explosive Device on a security forces’ vehicle, triggering an intense fire exchange, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

The security personnel immediately responded to the fire and effectively engaged the terrorists, killing three of them.

However, five soldiers were left dead during the operation.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.