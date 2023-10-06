Five people killed in Sri Lanka after tree falls on bus

Colombo, Oct 6 (PTI) At least five people were killed and 17 others injured on Friday when a massive tree fell on a bus here in Sri Lankan capital's business district amidst heavy rain, the police said.

The state transport board bus was on its return journey in the early hours on Friday from the capital city of Colombo to Deniyaya in the southern district of Matara when the tree fell on it in the busy business district of Kollupitiya here.

At least 17 of the passengers have been admitted to the National Hospital as a result of being crushed by the weight of the tree.

The city was experiencing persistent rain during the last week which is likely to continue for several more days according to the weather forecast. The government has announced a compensation of rupees 500,000 each to the deceased. PTI CORR FZH FZH