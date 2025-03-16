Five security personnel killed in terror attack in Balochistan

Karachi, Mar 16 (PTI) At least five security personnel were killed and more than a dozen injured in a terrorist attack in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Sunday.

A suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of paramilitary Frontier Corp (FC) on the national highway in the Noshki area of the province.

No group has claimed any responsibility for the attack yet.

Confirming the attack, the police chief of the local Noshki police station Zafarullah Sumalani said that the initial investigations suggested that it was a suicide attack.

“The death toll may rise,” he said.

Sumalani also said that evidence from the site of the attack suggested that a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the FC convoy.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the blast site, and investigations are underway to determine the cause and those responsible for the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of life. “Those who play with the peace of Balochistan would be brought to a tragic end,” Bugti said in an official release.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind also condemned the attack “targeting innocents.” Earlier last week, in the same province, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants ambushed the Jaffar Express, carrying 440 passengers, near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri on March 11. The militants killed 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers before the Army eliminated all 33 terrorists on March 12. PTI SH NPK NPK