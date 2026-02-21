Five terrorists, two security personnel killed in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 21 (PTI) Two security personnel were killed in a suicide attack during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, military's media wing said.

Five khawarij from the Fitna al Khwarij were also killed during the operation in the Bannu district of the province.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The intelligence based operation was being conducted on reported presence of khawarij, including a suicide bomber, when a convoy of the security forces was targeted by the terrorists.

Officials said that a vehicle-borne suicide bomber was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design to target innocent civilians and law enforcement personnel in the Bannu city.

After an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

However, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into one of the vehicles of the leading group resulting in the death of commanding officer Lt Colonel Shahzada Gul Faraz and Sepoy Karamat Shah, the media wing added. PTI AYZ NPK NPK