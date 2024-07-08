Flags of India and Russia projected on Ostakino TV tower in Moscow as PM Modi begins high-profile visit

Moscow, Jul 8 (PTI) One of Moscow’s landmarks, the Ostankino TV tower, was lit up in the colours of the flags of India and Russia on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day high-profile visit to the Russian capital to hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Rising to 1,771 feet (540m), the Ostankino TV Tower is the world’s 4th tallest and Europe’s highest of its kind. The tower was erected in 1967 by the well-known Soviet engineer, Nikolai Nikitin.

As the highest free-standing building in Russia, it is a renowned symbol of Russian broadcasting, as well as a famous landmark and a must-visit destination in Moscow.

Earlier, Modi was received at the airport by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The Russian first deputy minister also accompanied the Indian prime minister to his hotel from the airport in the same car, officials said.

Modi was also accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community on his arrival to the Russian capital.

"A memorable welcome in Moscow! I thank the Indian community for their affection," the prime minister posted on X along with a series of photographs.

It is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019, the first after the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and the first in Modi's third term as the prime minister. PTI SCY AKJ SCY SCY