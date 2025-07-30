Flash flood in Nepal blocks 16-km stretch, no casualties reported

Kathmandu, Jul 30 (PTI) A flash flood in Nepal’s Bhotekoshi river early on Wednesday once again blocked the Syabrubesi-Rasuwagadhi road section in Rasuwa district. However, no casualties were reported.

The flash flood was triggered by heavy rain on the Chinese side of the border, according to officials.

According to the Rasuwa district’s Traffic Police Office, the flood has swept multiple stretches of the road.

On July 8, the river washed away nearly one kilometre of road, halting movement along the 16-kilometre stretch from Syabrubesi to Rasuwagadhi.

Although one-way traffic had resumed on July 20, the route is now completely shut down again.

The flood has damaged parts of the road in wards 2 and 3 of Gosaikunda Rural Municipality. Two pickup vans, which had been stuck since the July 8 flood, were also swept away on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, the river’s water level began rising around 2 am.

Warnings have been issued for residents in low-lying areas, officials said.

The flood also damaged a weighing station at the Timure customs yard and washed away parts of a road under construction near the Rasuwagadhi border point, where Chinese authorities were preparing to install a Bailey bridge.

The Rasuwa District Administration had already issued alerts earlier this week, warning of possible floods in the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli, Langtang and Chilime rivers.

On Wednesday, the Nuwakot District Administration also called for caution, citing reports from Rasuwa of rising water levels in the Trishuli river.

A previous flood in the Bhotekoshi river on July 8 had caused significant damage on both sides of the Nepal-China border and also swept away the Friendship bridge connecting Nepal and Tibet. PTI SBP GSP GSP