Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia enthrals Israelis at International Oud Festival in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Nov 26 (PTI) Grammy award-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, a favourite among Israeli lovers of Indian music, left the audience spellbound with his soothing music at the 25th International Oud Festival here. The sold-out crowd expressed its appreciation with a standing ovation.

Several rounds of 'jugalbandi' between Chaurasia and table maestro Pandit Kalinath Mishra enthralled the audience, who sat in rapt attention.

It was the flautist's fourth performance in Israel. His uncle Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia is almost a household name in the country.

"I love coming back here as the crowd is always warm and welcoming. It has been no different this time," Chaurasia told PTI.

The performance included joining hands with local talent in a musical meeting that was dubbed "Music for Peace and Brotherhood", a welcome break for the Israeli audience during one of the most difficult years for the country.

"Nearing the end of this difficult year, we at Confederation House decided that it is more important now than ever to continue to present our flagship project: the Jerusalem International Oud Festival", said Effie Benaya, Artistic Director at Confederation House.

The 10-day festival also includes a tribute to Tunisian diva Habiba Msika and an encounter between The Tractor's Revenge band and the Piyyut Ensemble among other original performances from around the world.

"Tonight’s musical rendition by Rakesh Chaurasia, a two-time Grammy award winner, and Pandit Kalinath Mishra at the prestigious Jerusalem International Oud festival will go a long way in the ongoing cultural collaboration between India and Israel", Rajiv Bodwade, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian embassy, told PTI.

"Given the conflict situation in the region, the theme for the performance 'Music for Peace and Brotherhood' resonates with the mood of the country and the healing power of music. I congratulate the organisers Confederation House, and the artists for pulling off such an enthralling musical concert", he said.