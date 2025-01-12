Flights delay owing to inclement weather: Singapore Airlines

Singapore, Jan 12 (PTI) Several Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights continue to be delayed or retimed due to the ongoing inclement weather in Singapore and the region, the carrier said in a statement on Sunday.

“This (inclement weather) is expected to continue through the weekend,” it SIA.

The carrier said it apologises to all customers for the inconvenience caused.

“We seek their understanding that the safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and make appropriate adjustments to our flights where necessary,” the carrier said.

More than 50 Singapore Airlines flights over the two days (January 10-11) were delayed or re-timed due to the inclement weather, said a spokesman for the national carrier.

Incessant rain that began early on January 10 continued well into January 11.

Floods hit traffic flow in some areas and rainwater ingress affected lift operation at a high-rise apartment, according to a Straits Times report.

Singapore has been experiencing prolonged rain since Friday with moderate to heavy downpours in many areas, said the state-owned utility management agency Public Utilities Board (PUB).

It added the rainy weather is expected to persist until Monday.

From Friday to Saturday, Changi (vicinity of Changi Airport) recorded the highest total rainfall at 255.2mm, more than Singapore's average monthly rainfall of 222.4mm in January, added PUB. PTI GS PY PY