Floods, landslides kill 49 people in Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 28 (PTI) Floods and landslides caused by incessant rain killed at least 49 people in Nepal, officials said on Saturday.

Parts of Nepal have been inundated with rainfall since Friday, prompting disaster authorities to warn of flash floods.

Nepal Police Deputy Spokesperson Bishwo Adhikari said that out of the 49 people killed in the Himalayan nation due to the continuous rainfall, 37 were killed in the Kathmandu valley. As many as 34 people were also injured in the floods.

A total of 40 people remain missing, while more than 1,000 people have been rescued.

Adhikari said the main highways have been blocked in 44 locations across the country.

Kathmandu was out of power the entire day as the main transmission line was obstructed due to the floods, but power resumed in the evening.

Police reported that 226 houses have been submerged in Kathmandu, and a rescue team of around 3,000 security personnel has been deployed from the Nepal Police in the affected areas.