Floods, landslides kill 59 people in Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 28 (PTI) Floods and landslides caused by incessant rain killed at least 59 people and injured 36 others in Nepal, officials said on Saturday.

Parts of Nepal have been inundated with rainfall since Thursday, prompting disaster authorities to warn of flash floods.

Nepal Police Deputy Spokesperson Bishwo Adhikari said that out of the 59 people killed in the Himalayan nation due to the continuous rainfall, 34 were killed in the Kathmandu valley. As many as 36 people were also injured in the floods.

A total of 44 people remain missing countrywide, with 16 missing in Kathmandu Valley. More than 1,000 people have also been rescued.

Adhikari said the main highways have been blocked in 44 locations across the country.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh has called an emergency meeting involving various ministers, including the Home Minister, Home Secretary, and chiefs of security agencies, instructing them to expedite search and rescue operations.

Kathmandu was out of power the entire day as the main transmission line was obstructed due to the floods, but power resumed in the evening.

Police reported that 226 houses have been submerged in Kathmandu, and a rescue team of around 3,000 security personnel has been deployed from the Nepal Police in the affected areas.