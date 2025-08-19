Flying car, four-wheeled robot shine at Nepal auto show

Kathmandu, Aug 19 (PTI) In a first, a flying car and four wheeled robot were displayed at the Nepal Automobile Dealers' Association (NADA) Auto Show 2025 in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli inaugurated the six-day automobile exhibition organized by Automobiles Association of Nepal in Bhrikutimandap.

Deepal’s eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) UAV, a flying car manufactured in China and Unitree Robots’ advanced four-wheeled robot are the main attractions in the 17th edition of NADA Auto Show.

“There is no obstacle for those making investments and doing work within the country,” Oli announced at the event.

He added the government will support and encourage youths who want to move forward in an innovative manner.

A wide range of automobiles including light commercial vehicles, electric cars and two wheelers as well as various automobile accessories were also featured at the exhibition.

The expo also features seminars, workshops, and interaction sessions on electric vehicles (EVs) and smart mobility, in view of the growing interest of the people in sustainable transport services.