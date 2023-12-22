Following are the top following stories at 1700 hours

FGN15 YEAR-UK **** 2023: India-UK FTA hopes, a Coronation and general election build-up London: The ambitious India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) may have proved elusive even in 2023, but it remains the focal point for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to try and bolster his electoral pitch for voters increasingly disillusioned by his government over the rising cost of living and illegal migration. **** FGN28 PAK-CIPHER-LD IMRAN **** Pak Supreme Court approves Imran Khan, his aide Qureshi's bail in cipher case Islamabad: In a relief to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan ahead of elections, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday approved his and close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail in the cipher case related to the alleged leakage of state secrets. **** FGN20 PAK-ELECTION-NOMINATION-EXTENSION **** Pakistan's election commission extends deadline for filing nomination papers by two days Islamabad: Pakistan's election commission on Friday extended the deadline for filing nomination papers for the February 8 general elections by two days till Sunday after major political parties sought more time to complete the time-consuming exercise. **** FGN30 PAK-IMRAN-PARTY-COURT **** Pak election body directed to remove PTI's reservations on level playing field in elections Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday instructed the election commission to address the concerns of jailed former premier Imran Khan's party about the lack of a level playing field in the upcoming February 8 general elections. **** FGN26 LANKA-INDIA-ENVOY **** India’s new envoy takes charge, presents credentials to Sri Lankan president Colombo: India's new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha has assumed charge and presented his credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe here on Friday. **** FGN8 SINGAPORE-COVID **** Singapore reported 965 COVID-19 cases in past week Singapore: The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Singapore jumped to 965 in the past week, up from 763 the previous week. **** FGN22 PAK-LD LABOURERS **** 6 labourers killed in attack in Pak's northwest Peshawar: Unidentified militants shot and killed at least six labourers who were working on the construction site of a police station in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said. **** PTI GRS GRS