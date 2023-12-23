Following are the top following stories at 2000 hours

FGN15 FRANCE-FLIGHT-LD INDIANS **** India gets consular access after flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France Paris: The Indian embassy in France has received consular access to its citizens after a Nicaragua-bound flight carrying 303 people, mostly Indians, was detained by French authorities during "a technical halt" at an airport near Paris over suspected "human trafficking". **** FGN10 UN-GAZA **** UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza United Nations: The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution that demanded scaling up humanitarian assistance throughout the Gaza Strip but did not call for a ceasefire which the UN Secretary General said was “needed” for aid to be effectively delivered. **** FGN9 US-TEMPLE-VANDALISM **** Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India in US in apparent hate crime New York: A prominent Hindu temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in the US state of California and the police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime. **** FGN16 CHINA-QUAKE-LD TOLL **** Death toll in China's earthquake rises to 148 as focus shifts to reconstruction Beijing: The death toll from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China earlier this week has risen to 148 while local authorities stepped up focus on reconstruction and rehabilitation after five days of gruelling relief and rescue operations amid biting cold conditions. By K J M Varma**** FGN5 SINGAPORE-COVID **** COVID-19 has possibly peaked in Singapore, says minister but experts cautious Singapore: The latest wave of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has possibly peaked, and there is no need for additional measures, like wearing a face mask mandate, to be implemented, said Minister for Health (MOH) Ong Ye Kung. **** FGN11 PAK-IMRAN-PARTY **** Imran Khan's party alleges its candidates forced out of poll process Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party has alleged that its members were targeted, arrested and stopped from filing nomination papers for the February 8 elections despite assurances from the top poll body and the judiciary. **** PY RUP