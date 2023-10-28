Following are the top foreign news at 1715 hours

FGN14 UN-INDIA-GAZA-LD RESOLUTION **** Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders: India tells UNGA as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict United Nations: Terrorism is a "malignancy" and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts, India has told the UN General Assembly as it abstained on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict. **** FGN29 LANKA-INDIA-MILITARY **** India to provide additional funding of LKR 23 million for training for Sri Lankan military Colombo: India will provide additional funding of LKR 23 million (around Rs 58,75,900) for the training of Sri Lankan Armed Forces, the Indian High Commission here has said. **** FGN28 UK-ISRAEL-HAMAS-HATE CRIMES **** Antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes rise in UK amid Israel-Hamas conflict London: Antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes have continued to rise dramatically in London since the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified earlier this month, with Scotland Yard gearing up for another set of protests on the streets of London on Saturday. **** FGN16 US-BIDEN-WANG **** US & China discuss potential meeting between Biden and Xi next month Washington: President Joe Biden has emphasised that the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication as he met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ahead of a potential meeting with President Xi Jinping next month to reset bilateral ties. **** FGN13 BANGLA-POLITICS **** Bangladesh's main opposition party plans mass rally as tensions run high ahead of general election Dhaka: Bangladesh's main opposition party plans to hold a mass rally on Saturday in the capital to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year. **** PTI PY PY PY