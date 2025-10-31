Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN37 PAK-AFGHAN-FO **** Pakistan says next round of talks with Afghanistan to be held on Nov 6 Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday confirmed that the next round of talks with Afghanistan would be held on November 6 and expressed hope for a "positive outcome" from the dialogue. **** FGN15 PAK-AFGHAN-LD CEASEFIRE **** Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to resume talks: report Islamabad: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday agreed to ensure maintenance of a ceasefire on the border and resume talks to salvage the peace process that hit snags early this week, according to a report.**** FGN36 US-INDIANS-SANCTION **** Indian national, wife sanctioned by federal authorities for smuggling people into US New York: An Indian national, his wife, his organisation that smuggled people into the US from across continents along with at least 16 companies have been sanctioned by the US federal authorities. **** FGN32 UK-ROYALS-LD ANDREW **** King Charles III’s scandal-hit brother Andrew loses Prince title, to move out of Royal Lodge London: Andrew, the scandal-hit younger brother of Britain’s King Charles III, has lost his title of Prince and will soon move out of his Royal Lodge mansion on the Windsor Castle estate as he was removed from the official 'Roll of the Peerage' on Friday, Buckingham Palace has said. **** FGN29 LANKA-INDIA-POWER **** Sri Lanka, India talks on power grid integration move forward Colombo: India and Sri Lanka held talks to push forward the modalities related to the implementation of the proposed bilateral power grid connectivity, the Indian High Commission said here Friday.**** FGN35 NEPAL-POLITICS **** 17 new political parties apply for registration at Nepal's Election Commission Kathmandu: Seventeen new political parties have applied for registration at the Election Commission (EC) to contest Nepal's March 5 general elections, according to an official. **** PTI GRS GRS GRS