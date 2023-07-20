Following are the top stories at 1700 hours

FGN6 US-LD INDIA **** US relationship with India stronger than ever: White House Washington: A month after the historic Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States, eminent American lawmakers and the White House on Wednesday said the India-US relationship has become stronger than ever. **** FGN24 US-INDIA-PENTAGON **** US working with India on co-producing extended-range artillery and infantry vehicles to address threats posed by China: Senior Pentagon official Washington: The US is working with India on proposals to co-produce extended-range artillery and infantry vehicles to meet its operational requirements along its border with China and address its "coercion and harassment", a top Pentagon official said on Thursday. **** FGN34 LANKA-WICKREMESINGHE-INDIA LD VISIT **** Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe leaves for India to further cement bilateral ties Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe embarked on a two-day official visit to India on Thursday for talks with the country's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to further advance and consolidate the bilateral relations. **** FGN8 CANADA-US-LD H1B **** Canada govt receives overwhelming response for new work permit for H-1B visa holders from US Toronto: The Canadian government's decision to allow 10,000 H-1B visa holders in the US to come and work in the country, which is expected to benefit Indian professionals, has received an overwhelming response with the scheme meeting its target within the first day. **** FGN9 US-MET-INDIA-ARTEFACTS **** Over 60 Indian artefacts highlighting early Buddhist art exhibited at Met in New York New York: Over 60 ancient artefacts highlighting early Buddhist art have been brought from India and will be on display at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) here for a special exhibition marking 75 years of the country's independence. **** PY PY