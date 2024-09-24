Following are the top stories at 2030 hours

FGN49: LANKA-PM-OATH ****Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Colombo: Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister on Tuesday, becoming the first woman leader since Sirimavo Bandaranaike in the year 2000 to hold the post.**** FGN73: US-PM-PALESTINE ****PM Modi calls for ceasefire in West Asia, release of hostages and return to dialogue New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a ceasefire in West Asia, the release of hostages and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy as he stressed that only a two-state solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the volatile region.

FGN47: US-JAISHANKAR-BANGLA ****Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Bangladeshi counterpart New York: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has met Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain here and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries.**** FGN62: CHINA-AIRCRAFT CARRIERS ****Chinese navy operates all three aircraft carriers for first time: Report Beijing: The Chinese navy for the first time carried out exercises and tests of all three of its aircraft carriers recently to highlight that its carrier warship programme has entered a fast lane, official media reported on Tuesday.

FGN46: SINGAPORE-ISWARAN-2NDLD COURT ****Singapore's Indian-origin ex-minister convicted of lesser charges, sentencing next month Singapore: The sentencing of Singapore's Indian-origin former transport minister S Iswaran, who was convicted of lesser charges of obtaining valuable things as a public servant and obstruction of justice on Tuesday, has been adjourned to October 3, a media report said.**** FGN22: LANKA-IMF ****IMF to begin talks with new Lanka government led by President Dissanayake Colombo: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said it will discuss the timing of the next review of Sri Lanka's loan programme and looks forward to working with the new government headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.**** FGN24: US-PM-3RDLD ZELENSKYY ****PM Modi deeply concerned by Ukraine conflict, meeting with Zelenskyy demonstrates commitment to finding way forward New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply concerned by the war in Ukraine and his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy here demonstrates his commitment to finding a way forward and contributing in any way possible to a resolution of the conflict, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.**** FGN17: US-TRUMP ****Justice Dept & FBI 'mishandling' recent assassination attempt case, alleges Trump Washington: Former US president Donald Trump has accused the Department of Justice and the FBI of "mishandling and downplaying" the recent apparent assassination attempt on his life, demanding that the state of Florida handle the case.**** FGN15: US-PM-SIKHS ****Modi meets Sikh delegation in New York Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met several members of the Sikh community here in the US, who thanked him for the work done by his government for the Sikh community.**** FGN45: LANKA-EASTER ATTACKS-DISSANAYAKE ****Sri Lanka's new president to reopen probe in Easter Sunday attacks Colombo: Sri Lanka's new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday said he would reopen an investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.**** FGN53: PAK-IMRAN-COURT ****Pakistani high court disposes of petition regarding Imran Khan's military trial Islamabad: A Pakistani high court on Tuesday disposed of a petition regarding holding a military trial of former prime minister Imran Khan after it was informed that no decision had been taken by the federal government.**** FGN30: UN-INDIA-UNSC REFORMS ****'Good beginning': India on Pact of the Future's language on UNSC reforms New York: India said that a UN summit document for the first time containing a detailed paragraph on Security Council reform is a "good beginning" and New Delhi looks forward eventually to the beginning of text-based negotiations in a fixed time frame to reform the 15-nation body.**** FGN13: US-ELECTION-TRUMP ****Trump says won't run again for president if he loses in November Washington: Former US president Donald Trump has ruled out running for the White House in 2028 if he loses his presidential bid in November this year.****